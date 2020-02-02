PCB condemns Punjab police for mishandling CJP security matters

ISLAMABAD: Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman, PakistanBar Council (PBC), has taken strong exception to the most irresponsible handling of thematter of providing due security to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) during his visits to places outside Islamabad, by the Punjab Police and the government of Punjab. The press release issued by the PBC stated that provision of foolproof security to the Chief Justice of Pakistan during his visits to different places outside Islamabad, is a routine matter and its SOPs are in vogue since long period of time and in view of utmost sensitive importance of such visits, the security/measures are always kept top secret. But the mishandling of the matter as reflects from contents of letters dated 28th and 30th January, 2020, issued by the Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore and their deliberate and malicious leakage, is highly condemnable. The PBC, therefore while strongly condemning the government of Punjab and the Punjab Police for their malicious act of undermining the dignity and status of the CJP demands the detailed probe and investigation by the high powered commission, to find out the actual motive behind this unfortunate episode and to fix responsibility upon the delinquent and responsible officials.