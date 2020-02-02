close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
AFP
February 2, 2020

Trump says up in polls ahead of impending acquittal

Top Story

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed his polling numbers were up after the Senate paved the way for his acquittal next week on impeachment charges of abuse of power.

The Senate on Friday rebuffed Democratic calls for new witnesses at Trump´s trial, with a vote on whether to acquit him due on Wednesday -- the day after he gives his annual "State of the Union" speech.

Trump is all-but-assured of being acquitted by the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats to 47 for the Democrats. A two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, is needed to remove a president from office. "Trump poll numbers are the highest since election, despite constant phony Witch Hunts!" the president tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump currently has a 44.6 percent approval rating in collated polls, almost exactly the same as when he came to office in January 2017, according to the RealClearPolitics website.

