Briefing on Intellectual Property Rights

Islamabad:Islamabad Policemen on Saturday were briefed about Intellectual Property Rights and Copy Right Act to deal effectively with cases related to these matters.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Udddin Syed, the special lecture was arranged at Police Line Headquarters in collaboration with Oxford University Press. The lecture was attended among others by Principal Police Training School DSP Tahir Mehmud Khan, DSP Rukhsar Mehdi, DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqior, SHOs of various police stations and representatives of Oxford University Press.

Muhammad Bilal Haider from Oxford University Press delivered the lecture and briefed them about initiating legal process under relevant sections against those violating Intellectual Property Rights and Copy Rights Act. He said that violation of these rights damages the repute of company or persons and it becomes impossible to provide quality products to consumers.

He also gave a detailed presentation to the participants who showed keen interest in the lecture and asked several questions. DSP Training School Tahir Mehmud Khan hoped that such activities would improve investigation skills of the police officers particularly in case of Intellectual Property and Copy Rights.

He said that such lectures would be delivered in future. The participants thanked the DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for arranging this activity for them, which would professionally help them to investigate such particular cases.