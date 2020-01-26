Rally for cancer hospital

LAHORE:A number of students and social activists staging a demonstration Saturday demanded the government build a cancer hospital in Balochistan.

The demo held outside the Lahore Press Club had representation of students from Pashtoon, Baloch and Punjabi student councils of the Punjab University.

The demonstrators carrying placards also chanted slogans highlighting their demand for a hospital in Balochistan to treat cancer patients there.

They observed that poor people of Balochistan could not afford to travel to other provinces for their treatment.

A social activist Asfand Khan said the demo was held to highlight the plight of the poor cancer patients and the urgent need to build a cancer hospital in Balochistan.