Tractor trolley taken away

TOBA TEK SINGH: Bandits Saturday snatched a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley from its driver near Pirmahal on Saturday. According to police, Sajid Ali was driving the tractor-trolley towards Kamalia sugar mills on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road. When he reached near Bhuddan bus stop, three gunmen intercepted him and tortured him when he offered resistance. The bandits threw him in fields and drove the tractor-trolley towards an unidentified location. Pirmahal police are investigating.