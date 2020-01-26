Tractor trolley taken away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Bandits Saturday snatched a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley from its driver near Pirmahal on Saturday. According to police, Sajid Ali was driving the tractor-trolley towards Kamalia sugar mills on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road. When he reached near Bhuddan bus stop, three gunmen intercepted him and tortured him when he offered resistance. The bandits threw him in fields and drove the tractor-trolley towards an unidentified location. Pirmahal police are investigating.
