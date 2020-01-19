65pc prisoners not convicted are in jails

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday submitted a report in Islamabad High Court (IHC) which revealed that 5189 prisoners in country’s jails are suffering from HIV Aids and other deadly diseases.

The court had earlier formed a commission headed by Shireen Mazari for making a complete report about the facilities and recommendations for reforms in jails. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of a petition filed by a prisoner Khadim Hussain against less health facilities at jails. Report submitted by Shireen Mazari revealed that 425 prisoners are suffering from HIV Aids, 225 male and 2 female in Punjab, 115 male and 1 female in Sindh, 39 in KP and 13 in Balochistan.

The report says 65% prisoners are not convicted in jails across country as their cases are pending with the courts. The reports divulges that decisions of 55% cases in Punjab, 71% in KP, 70% percent in Sindh and 59% percent in Balochistan have not been announced. It further adds that 290 male and 8 female prisoners in Punjab, 50 in Sindh, 235 in KP and 11 in Balochistan are mental patient. Report further revealed that 1832 prisoners are suffering from Hepatitis, 173 suffering with TB, 594 suffering from mental diseases, 2192 are suffering from other diseases.

Report revealed that all the district and central prisoners across Pakistan have hospitals but they lack medical equipment such as ECG, X-Ray, ultrasound machines, oxygen cylinders, dental units, laboratories and beds in these prison hospitals.

Report revealed that 70 percent of the prison staff is untrained and unaware of their duties under the Prison Rules that specially includes humane and dignified treatment of prisoners.

Report highlighted another important issue of obtaining permission from Home Department for medical treatment outside the jails. 245 cases of medically ill prisoners are pending before the respective Home Departments with 232 cases in Sindh and 12 in Punjab.

During hearing Shireen Mazari hailed that decisions of Athar Minallah regarding human rights were remarkable.

Justice Athar remarked that Shireen Mazari was performing well for controlling human violations.

Addressing Shireen, Justice Minallah said you were not summoned for the day against which she stated that she wanted to submit commission’s report herself.

The CJ remarked that prisoners not sent to jail for torture, adding they sent to jail for other purposes. Every religion teaches about treating human in a good way, CJ asserted.

He remarked that prisoners were in too much dilapidated conditions in jail as number of prisoners has extremely increased in jails, adding that the government should have to take effective measures to bring reforms in jails.

The CJ said that it was the responsibility of the government to release sick convicted or provide medical facilities up to standards.

Shireen Mazari informed the court that a large number of under trial prisoners are imprisoned in jails and their problems needed to be resolved.

She said the government was planning to create separate cells in jails for transgender people.

She stated the MoHR was initiating awareness campaign about child abuse against which the CJ inquired either they had worked for child abuse in jails.

Mazari responded yes and stated that complete briefing has been put in the report already submitted before the court.