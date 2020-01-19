Interim set-up likely within three months, says Durrani

CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and chairman of the Rahbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani has said that an interim setup was likely within three months to pave the way for holding fresh elections.

This he said while speaking to the media after condoling with former MNA Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq over the death of his father. An incompetent and incapable person was selected as prime minister, he said, adding, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the wrong policies of the government. “Now even his own ministers and allies have started speaking about the inabilities of the prime minister,” Durrani said. Regarding the pledges and assurances by the responsible quarters to the JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the nation would witness the in-house change within three months. “The interim setup would be tasked to do reforms in the election process and hold fresh elections within six months after bringing the forces’ interference and role in the elections to an end,” he maintained. The opposition leader said the hollow promises made with the people of the merged districts were evaporating into air. He said the National Finance Commission award was being delayed deliberately, which was giving rise to reservations and concerns among the provinces. “How can he settle differences among Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey when he himself is unable to get along with his coalition partners?” Durrani questioned. Former lawmaker Syed Gohar Shah, former senator Rasheed Ahmed, Maulana Ajmal Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.