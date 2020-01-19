Blanket distributed among the needy

LAHORE : The Beauty of Humanity (BoH) on Saturday distributed blankets among the needy at a ceremony held on Wandalah Road, Shahdra.

According to a press release issued here, BoH Secretary General and Nazim Hamid Mukhtar gave away the blankets on behalf of BoH Chairman Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, Mukhtar said: “Helping the poor all over the world is our mission and we will continue welfare activities in the future as well.” He said it is need of the hour to join hands for the welfare of the poor and the betterment of the society. He thanked Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed for his support.