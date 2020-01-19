close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Blanket distributed among the needy

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

LAHORE : The Beauty of Humanity (BoH) on Saturday distributed blankets among the needy at a ceremony held on Wandalah Road, Shahdra.

According to a press release issued here, BoH Secretary General and Nazim Hamid Mukhtar gave away the blankets on behalf of BoH Chairman Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, Mukhtar said: “Helping the poor all over the world is our mission and we will continue welfare activities in the future as well.” He said it is need of the hour to join hands for the welfare of the poor and the betterment of the society. He thanked Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed for his support.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore