Dolphin cops shoot at shopkeeper

LAHORE : Dolphin officials shot at and wounded a shopkeeper in the Islampura area on Saturday.

The injured shopkeeper identified as Abdul Hameed was admitted to a local hospital.

Two robbers came to the paan (betel leaf) shop of Abdul Hameed and started looting the customers besides holding the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint. The shopkeeper offered resistance, upon which, the robbers managed to escape, leaving their weapons and a bike on the spot. However, the shopkeeper started firing into the air and pointed the gun at the Dolphin officials who in self-defence wounded him after several warnings.

It is learnt that one of the two robbers was shot at and wounded on their way back by a security guard. Police teams were checking the government and private hospitals and clinics to nab the injured robber.

arrested: Sanda investigation police arrested three accused of murder and other heinous crimes.

The arrested accused have been identified as Adeel, Farman and Zubair. They are accused of murdering two people, Tayab and Younas, on the issue regarding installments of a motorcycle a week back.

Fire: A fire broke out in a cardboard shop in a plaza in Urdu Bazaar on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident. The cause of fire was stated to be short circuit.