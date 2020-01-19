Digitisation of supply chain system crucial for access to health commodities

Islamabad : Efforts for strengthening of public health supply chain systems for improved access to essential health commodities across Pakistan were widely acclaimed Friday at the endorsement ceremony of the Health Logistics Management Information System (HLMIS).

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, who officiated the ceremony as chief guest, said “I genuinely appreciate the collective efforts of the provincial governments, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), WHO, USAID and NGOs for strengthening the public health supply chain systems. The HLMIS is developed by Chemonics International with technical and financial support of UNICEF and BMGF under Global Action for Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD).

Representatives of the governments of Punjab and Sindh iterated that end-to-end visibility of MNCH essential medicines through HLMIS would empower the policy and programme tiers to take evidence-based decisions. They assured that the system will be implemented in true spirit.

Applauding the collaboration, UNICEF Representative Aida Girma said, “It is a great achievement that HLMIS has brought data visibility of very essential MNCH medicines at provincial and district stores and health facilities in Punjab and Sindh. UNICEF envisages that other provinces and regions shall follow the suit.”

Summarising the long journey in pursuit of digitissing the health sector, the Country Director of Chemonics International Dr.

Muhammad Tariq, said, “History was made when we brought visibility to family planning and vaccines, the trend continued with TB and MNCH programmes, and as we advanced in digitising the health sector, we find ourselves closer than ever in our goal of connecting policies with people in Pakistan.”

The ceremony concluded with presentation of shields and mementos to contributing partners and the chief guest.