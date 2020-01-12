Man kills mother, brother for land

MALAKWAL: A man murdered his mother and brother at Chak 26 in the limits of Miana Gondal police. Reportedly, Hamid Ali had a land dispute with his mother Nusrat Bibi and younger brother Khurram Shahzad. On the day of the incident, accused Hamid along with his three accomplices came to his mother’s house and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Nusrat Bibi and Khurram died on the spot. The accused persons managed to escape from the scene. Miana Gondal police have registered a case.