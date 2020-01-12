close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

Dolphin Force launched in Jaranwala

National

Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

JARANWALA: The service of the Dolphin Force Police has been launched here. As many as 18 personnel of the force are appointed with motorcycles to perform their duty in two shifts. The Dolphin Force personnel marched through the city led by Sp Tariq Sukhera. The people of the city welcomed the appointment of the force and hoped that it would help controlling crimes in the city.

WOMAN INJURED: A woman was injured when a roof of her house caved in at Minto Park here on Saturday. Nazia Akram was sitting in her home when suddenly roof of the house caved in. As a result, she was injured and rushed to a hospital.

