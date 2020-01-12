close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
AFP
January 12, 2020

Kranjec wins men’s giant slalom

Sports

ADELBODEN, Switzerland: Slovenian Zan Kranjec notched up just his second-ever World Cup victory when he won the men’s giant slalom at Adelboden on Saturday.

The 27-year-old sat in sixth spot after the first run, 0.24sec off the pace, but held his nerve on the second to clock a combined total of 2min 27.90sec. Croat Filip Zubcic was second, at 0.29sec, with France’s Victor Muffat-Jeandet and Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen sharing third (+0.64). There was drama through to the end as Italian Luca de Aliprandini slipped out halfway down the course whilst still in the green.

