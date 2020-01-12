close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

16 clubs to feature in 24th Tauseef Cricket

Sports

Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

LAHORE: The 16 prominent clubs to feature in 24th Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship.

Initial round will be played on knockout system while final round will be played on league basis. As per tournament rules, there should be one player up to 40 years of age, one U-19 player while remaining should be up to 35 years of age in playing side.

The participating clubs are: Cricket Center, Tauseef Club, Model Town Club, Model Town Greens, Shahfaisal Club, New Iteefaq Club, Young Lucky Star Club, Township Whites, Shining Club, Ghalib Gym, Apollo Club, Ludhiana Gym, Yuslim Club, Khizra Club, Servis Club and Albilal Club.

