Citizens see cut in crime rate after PSCA initiatives

LAHORE : The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed its public perception survey in the provincial metropolis.

The two-week-long survey engaged 2,100 people from different locations across the City. According to the survey results, a vast majority of citizens expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the PSCA and praised its performance.

Eighty-five per cent citizens in the survey said that the crime rate reduced in the City due to PSCA and 91 per cent expressed satisfaction over the e-challan project and said that traffic management had improved in the City due to PSCA interventions.

focal person: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has appointed SSP Admin Athar Waheed as focal person to solve the problems faced by the business community.

A delegation of business community leaders led by Malik Amanat called on the CCPO here Saturday. The CCPO acknowledged that cooperation of business community with police was essential for crime control. “Business community of Lahore always supported police in maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Security cameras and private guards were necessary in the business centres” noted Zufiqar Hameed.

Lahore Chamber and Commerce and Industry President Irfan Sheikh, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Investigation Dr Inam Wahid and Chief Traffic Office (CTO) Malik Liaquat Ali were also present.

The CCPO listened to the problems faced by the business community and appointed SSP Admin Athar Waheed as focal person to resolve the issues of traders. He assured the delegates that problems of encroachments, parking and other related matters would be solved. He expressed his satisfaction, saying that Lahore was a safer city than many cities in the world and World Crime Index also confirmed that fact.

"Lahore police have recently arrested several criminal gangs.

Police will take every step to provide the business community with secure environment for their businesses," the CCPO said. He said the business community should also play its vital role in solving parking problems in busy markets.

Zulfiqar Hameed directed the CTO to meet with a delegation of businesspersons to work out a concrete solution to the problem of parking.

Malik Amanat said the chief minister was trying to solve the problems of the business community. The results of the government’s initiatives will come soon, he added.

Irfan Sheikh said the completion of the government's plan to establish 16 new parking plazas in the City could solve the problem of parking.

performance: The investigation wing of Lahore police claimed to have arrested 66,309 criminals involved in robbery, murder, kidnapping and theft and submitted 63,208 challans in courts in 2019.

According to an official statement, the investigation wing also recovered loot worth Rs 1.27 billion from the arrested criminals. Data showed police arrested 1,954 hardened criminals of 843 gangs and traced 8,723 cases against them.

DIG Investigation Inam Waheed expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Investigation Wing and said that practical steps were being taken against criminals to improve the performance of Lahore investigation police.