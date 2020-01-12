close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Lahore

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the sad demise of DGPR Director (Admin) Arshad Saeed.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

