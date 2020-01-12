CM Punjab Usman Buzdar offers condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the sad demise of DGPR Director (Admin) Arshad Saeed.
In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the sad demise of DGPR Director (Admin) Arshad Saeed.
In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.