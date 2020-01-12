close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
January 12, 2020

Missing man found dead

Peshawar

January 12, 2020

NOWSHERA: A young man, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead near Daki Canal in Marhati Banda on Saturday, police said. They said that 19-year-old Ishfaq who was freed from the prison three days ago went missing soon after his release. His family searched him everywhere but his body was found near Daki Canal the next day. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for medico-legal formalities. A police official said that the victim was booked in a kidnapping case of a married woman in Yar Hussain in Swabi district. He added that the father of the victim was aware of the accused behind the murder of his son. He said the police launched investigation after registering the case against the unknown accused.

