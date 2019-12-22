close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

KKH blocked to express solidarity with Musharraf

National

December 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: The civil society on Saturday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for about an hour to express solidarity with army and former president Pervez Musharraf in College Doraha. The rally, which was taken out from Laborkot road against special court’s death sentence for Musharraf assembled at College Doraha area after marching on KKH. The protesters, who were holding posters and banners, raised slogans in support of armed forces and Musharraf. “Pervez Musharraf is a patriotic Pakistani and ex-army general and can never indulge in any conspiracy and treason against our motherland,” M Shahid, a former union nazim told rally.

