Islamabad police launch crackdown on drugs in capital

Islamabad : Islamabad Police has launched massive crackdown against drugs in the capital and 25 criminals has been arrested in last 24 hours, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that on special orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had issued these directions to all zonal officers. During last 24 hours, Islamabad police accelerated their efforts and 25 criminals including are nabbed during this crackdown.

Aabpar police arrested Saneel Masih and recovered four bottle wine from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Shafique Masih and recovered 240 gram hashish from him. While police also arrested three bike-lifter namely Waseem Abbasi, Fahim and Abdul Rahim and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Basit Mehmood and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Banigalla police apprehended three persons namely Imran, Kamran, Arslan violating section144.

Homicide police arrested killer namely Baitullah and recovered murder tool pistol 30 bore from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Khalid Mehmood and Rashid and recovered 530 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Adnan Muzfar and recovered 14 wine bottles from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Shamshad and recovered two kilogram hashish and 20 gram Ice from him.

Khana police arrested five accused namely Naeem Khan Fazal Rehim, Nadeem Masih, Wasib Nawaz and Kamran and recovered two 30-bore pistol, three wine bottles and 20 liter wine from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Abdul Manan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him, Sihala police arrested six persons violating section 144. Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hands. He further emphasised that this campaign would be continued until elimination of those social criminals.