SC moved for removal of AG

KARACHI: Constitutional petition seeking removal of Attorney General Anwar Mansoor from his office has been submitted in Supreme Court (SC).

Appointment of Attorney General Anwar Mansoor khan is negation of Article 100 and 179. He must be removed urgently from his portfolio, applicant has stated in his petition. The petition has been submitted by social activist Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi in SC Karachi Registry making President, Prime Minister, Law Ministry, Interior Secretary and Secretary Establishment respondents. The applicant has taken the plea that attorney general rank is equal to the judge of Supreme Court and incumbent attorney general age is above 65 years while the judge of Supreme Court get retired after reaching 65. He should be removed from his office under article 100 of the Constitution. It is pertinent to mention here that senior lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan was appointed as Attorney General Pakistan one year ago by incumbent government. He also remained as Attorney General Pakistan in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tenure but afterwards he had resigned in 2010 due to non-cooperation of the Law Ministry in NRO case.