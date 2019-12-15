Hepatitis scare

Health problems are increasing in Sindh these days, particularly hepatitis. But no authoritative action has yet been taken to stop hepatitis from spreading in the province. To date, this lethal disease has reportedly affected 75 families.

In the absence of adequate treatment, this disease can claim precious lives. It is high time the Sindh government took action. I, therefore, request the authorities to take steps so that this disease can be eliminated and the people of this province stay safe and healthy.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan