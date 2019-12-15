close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 15, 2019

Hepatitis scare

Newspost

 
December 15, 2019

Health problems are increasing in Sindh these days, particularly hepatitis. But no authoritative action has yet been taken to stop hepatitis from spreading in the province. To date, this lethal disease has reportedly affected 75 families.

In the absence of adequate treatment, this disease can claim precious lives. It is high time the Sindh government took action. I, therefore, request the authorities to take steps so that this disease can be eliminated and the people of this province stay safe and healthy.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost