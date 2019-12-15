PM’s nephew continues to evade arrest

LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Saturday continued their search for Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for his alleged involvement in the lawyers’ attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) earlier this week, Geo News reported.

The police have so far conducted five raids at different residences belonging to Niazi in Lahore but they have not been able to make the arrest. Niazi is nominated in one of the two first information reports (FIRs) registered for vandalising a police car parked outside the PIC on Wednesday.

According to the police, the case was registered after they “found Niazi damaging a police car in the CCTV footage they had obtained”. The deputy inspector general (DIG) investigations on Friday had said “latest technology” was being used to arrest the PM’s nephew.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, following an earlier quarrel with the PIC staff that escalated into a brawl, had stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They had also set ablaze a police van during their assault. Three people had lost their lives amidst the mayhem as doctors abandoned their patients to escape the mob. The police have registered cases against 200-250 unidentified lawyers on the complaint of an official of the PIC.