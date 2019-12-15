Peace, inclusiveness stressed

Islamabad :Speakers at a seminar here on Saturday called for the promotion of peace and inclusiveness in society.

They also highlighted the role of national counter-terrorism narrative Paigham-i-Pakistan in challenging the menaces of terrorism and religious extremism.

The seminar titled 'Sounds of Peace' was held at Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, followed by a 'Sufi Night'.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz was the chief guest at the event, organized under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, he introduced the audience with the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan which aims at promoting peace, stability, harmony, and inclusiveness in the society to thwart the menaces of terrorism and extremism.

He said the setting up an inclusive society with equal access to opportunities and justice for all, participatory decision-making and special attention to the rights of the youth and the women were imperative to establish sustainable peace and harmony and eradicate the menaces of violence, abuse, extremism, and terrorism.

He argued that promoting equality in the society where there is no disparity on the basis of gender, religion, language, and caste is imperative to foil all sorts of propaganda unleashed against the country by the enemy.

The seminar was followed by a 'Sufi Night' blended with soulful tunes of ‘qawwali’ and Sufi poetry which enthralled the Sufi music lovers.

The event intended to promote peace through Sufism as well as provide an opportunity to the participants to experience a pacifying evening, blended with the richness of soulful and touching Persian and Urdu poetry of famous Sufis and poets.