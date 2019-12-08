Megaprojects

This refers to the article ‘Poverty of urban planning ‘(Dec 7) by Amir Hussain. In my view, megaprojects are not unwanted in every situation. High-rise buildings in Pakistan are necessary to save land for other purposes. Metro trains could benefit more passengers, provided they are run efficiently.

Megaprojects planned for public welfare are coming up in Scandinavian countries, China and in many developing countries. However, the writer has rightly suggested that unplanned urbanisation is adversely affecting the lives of the poor. Megaprojects initiated for kickbacks and corruption or for political mileage should be resisted at all costs.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad