close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 8, 2019

Megaprojects

Newspost

 
December 8, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Poverty of urban planning ‘(Dec 7) by Amir Hussain. In my view, megaprojects are not unwanted in every situation. High-rise buildings in Pakistan are necessary to save land for other purposes. Metro trains could benefit more passengers, provided they are run efficiently.

Megaprojects planned for public welfare are coming up in Scandinavian countries, China and in many developing countries. However, the writer has rightly suggested that unplanned urbanisation is adversely affecting the lives of the poor. Megaprojects initiated for kickbacks and corruption or for political mileage should be resisted at all costs.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost