Wed Dec 11, 2019
AFP
December 8, 2019

Ledecka swoops for Lake Louise downhill win

Sports

AFP
December 8, 2019

LAKE LOUISE, Canada: Olympic snowboard and ski champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic stormed to a maiden World Cup downhill victory on Friday with a surprise win at Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies.

The 24-year-old Pyeongchang double gold medallist mastered challenging weather conditions to finish in 1min 31.87sec, ahead of Switzerland’s Corinne Suter and Austria’s Stephanie Venier.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin finished way down the field in 10th place.

Ledecka’s win marked another remarkable milestone in her winter sports career.

In 2018 she made history by winning gold medals in both snowboarding and skiing at the same Olympic Games, scoring wins in the parallel giant slalom snowboarding event and the Super-G.

Friday’s racing was disrupted after a return of heavy snow which forced a one-hour delay before racing got under way.

Suter appeared to be heading towards her first downhill win after clocking 1:32.22 in the 15th bib to take the lead from Austria’s Venier, who set the early pace with a time of 1:32.32.

However, Ledecka, starting 26th in the order, had other ideas, producing a near-flawless display to shave 0.35sec off Suter’s time to take the lead.

