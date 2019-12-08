Tarbela power generation falls

PESHAWAR: Eleven power generation plants of Tarbela dam were closed on Saturday owing to decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level in the reservoir.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials only 605 megawatts of electricity has also been produced as only 6 units of the dam are working.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 70 feet and on Saturday water level of the dam was recorded at 1,480.92 feet.

The shortage in the Tarbela Lake reservoir would affect both power generation and the agriculture sector.

On Dec 7, 21,600 square feet water inflow was recorded while outflow reduced from 55,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs which was discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.