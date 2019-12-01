BB murder case: ATC seeks details of Musharraf properties for confiscation

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) I, Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar on Saturday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present full details of Musharraf’s property for confiscation in Benazir Bhutto murder case.

The court has given two days’ time to the FIA to present details of Musharraf’s property for confiscation till December 2, 2019. The court has already confiscated moveable and immoveable properties of former military dictator in BB murder case. But, FIA has told the court that Musharraf yet having some other properties in the country which are not confiscated. On this, the court has directed to present full details of other properties of Musharraf for confiscation.

The FIA special prosecutor appeared in Rawalpindi ATC and requested for some more time to present full details of Musharraf’s property. The court has accepted the FIA request and given two days to present full details of Musharraf’s property till December 2.

The court has already confiscate Musharraf’s eight properties in Pakistan. These include a house in Karachi worth Rs5 million, a plot at Khayaban-e-Faisal Phase 8 worth 1.5 million, a plot in DHA Karachi worth Rs1.5 million, a plot in DHA Phase II Islamabad worth Rs750 million, a plot in Lahore worth Rs6 million, a farmhouse at Islamabad Chak Shehzad worth Rs6 million.

He also has bank accounts at Askari Bank, Rawalpindi, NBP Rawalpindi, Habib Metropolitan Bank Pindi Cantt, Bank Alfalah Blue Area Islamabad, Askari Bank GHQ Branch Rawalpindi, NBP Super Market Islamabad, Union National Bank Super Market and HSBC London. There is an estimated amount of $20 million dollar in foreign banks and Rs1.25 million rupees in national banks.

As Musharraf had been declared a proclaimed offender, the ATC then initiated a process for attachment of his moveable and immoveable properties.

The trial of the Benazir murder suspects had commenced in January 2008. However, the government in 2009 ordered a fresh probe into the assassination. Subsequently, a JIT of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) implicated the ex-military ruler Musharraf, then city police officer Saud Aziz and SSP Khurram Shahzad as accused.