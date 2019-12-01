Police shooting

Police shootings are not a new phenomenon in our country. In recent years they have occurred many times, the most recent notable case when three children were orphaned by the death of their parents, a family friend and their elder sister while driving from Lahore to Sahiwal. In that case the prime minister had promised the family justice. It is yet to come. We will need to see now if justice can be meted out to the family of Nabeel Hoodbhoy gunned down by police officials on Nov 22. His mother and sister have demanded action by Karachi police and said they want justice in Pakistan and from Pakistani authorities even though Hoodbhoy was a British national.

An FIR on charges of murder has been brought against the officials responsible for opening fire on the victim’s car. The precise sequence of events is disputed, but it seems clear to most that Nabeel, a businessman and his close friend Raza Imam who was in the car with him were not terrorists or dangerous criminals. The incident took place at 3:15am on Fatima Jinnah Road. Imam says the car was pulled over and did stop, but after police spotted a single beer can in the possession of the two men, Hoodbhoy attempted to drive away. This led to a police mobile chasing the car and firing at it.

Under the country’s existing laws, the police may have felt the need to stop the car. However, opening fire on a vehicle in which three unarmed persons including the driver were seated underscores once again the police’s lack of respect for human life. It also underscores the lack of training for the police. In such cases, even if it is necessary to stop a moving vehicle, shooting at the tyres is the method used in most parts of the world. As a result of police actions, a family has lost a son and brother. The current government had promised police reforms. We have yet to see any signs that these are coming into effect. People continue to die as a result of police actions, families are left unable to access justice and in too many cases those responsible go unpenalised for the crime they have committed.