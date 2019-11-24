Accused of rape, murder of niece sent on physical remand

RAWALPINDI: Judicial Magistrate Rawalpindi Zohaib Shahzad Cheema has approved four days physical remand of an accused who allegedly raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl.

The accused is the real uncle of the victim girl and recorded a confessional statement according to Section 164 in the court of Civil Judge Sumera Alamgir.

The court has directed police to present the accused again on November 27.

Police told the court that even after her death, the victim was again subjected to sexual assault by her 18-year-old uncle named Waliullah Khan. The accused was continuously apologising to the victim’s father and mother in the courtroom during recording his confessional statement, but in vain.

The accused also created a big drama in courtroom crying loudly and apologising.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the concerned police officers.

The Airport Police Station has registered a case against Waliullah Khan who raped and murdered his real niece named Sidra in the jurisdiction of Dhok Chaudhrian, Rawalpindi.

According to police, the victim girl’s father, an Afghan national, lived in Dhok Chaudhrian’s Sector-C with his wife and six children. His younger brother (suspect) also lived with his family. The accused got married two months ago but his wife left him two weeks ago and returned to her parent’s house.

The accused took the girl from her mother’s room to another room and subjected to her to sexual assault. After strangling her to death, he put the body on a bed outside her mother’s room and covered her with a blanket.

The incident came to light when the victim’s father and brother returned home and found her lying outside her mother’s room. The body was brought to a private hospital where doctors declared it a police case because the victim had been subjected to sexual assault.

Police brought the body to District Headquarter Hospital where doctors confirmed after post-mortem that she was sexually abused.