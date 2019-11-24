Two more polio cases reported from KP

PESHAWAR: The polio virus has left two more children disabled for life as the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Saturday notified new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts taking the total case count to 66 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year so far.

According to the details, one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 3-month old female child of union council Bastikhelin Serai Naurang tehsil in Lakki Marwat and 10-month old male child from UC Janikhel Wazir tehsil in Bannu district.

The epidemiological study of the children showed that the child from Lakki Marwat was zero dose for essential immunization and her SIAs history is under investigation while the male child had received one dose of essential immunization and his SIAs history was under investigation.

In his comment on reporting of new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Bannu, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said that it was a matter of grave concern and indeed a sad day that two more children were left disabled by polio virus.

He said that it was unfortunate that polio cases have jumped to 66 in the province with 18 cases from Lakki Marwat and 50 from Bannu division only.

Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were totally responsible for the disability of the children.

He said that the only viable solution of the problem was to vaccinate the child in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Abdul Basit appealed to parents not to pay attention to propagandas and rumours adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.