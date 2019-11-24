Water data

Over the past year we have all seen videos, stories and reports on water theft and how the government was finally taking action against the culprits. But while researching this, I could not find the Pakistan government's official figure for the amount of water stolen each year.

Since this data should be added to the amount of water officially used by Pakistan to enable Pakistan to demand their share of water from India under the Indus Waters Treaty, it is therefore important and should be reported by the respected provincial and federal governments each year.

Dr Rohail Baseer

Peshawar