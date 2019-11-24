close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Two brothers, relative drown in sea at Manora

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

In a tragic incident, two brothers and their relative drowned while bathing in the sea at Manora beach on Saturday.

Police and rescuers said the deceased had gone for a picnic in Manora near PNS Himalaya.

Responding to the information, divers reached the scene and started a search and rescue operation. It took two hours for them to retrieve the bodies of all the three men.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Mehran, son of Liaquat Khan, his 34-year-old brother Malhar Khan and their Fahad, 25.

According to SHO Ghaffar Shah, the three men were residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and hailed from Moro.

