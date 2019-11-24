Two brothers, relative drown in sea at Manora

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In a tragic incident, two brothers and their relative drowned while bathing in the sea at Manora beach on Saturday.
Police and rescuers said the deceased had gone for a picnic in Manora near PNS Himalaya.
Responding to the information, divers reached the scene and started a search and rescue operation. It took two hours for them to retrieve the bodies of all the three men.
The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.
The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Mehran, son of Liaquat Khan, his 34-year-old brother Malhar Khan and their Fahad, 25.
According to SHO Ghaffar Shah, the three men were residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and hailed from Moro.
