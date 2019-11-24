Govt orders reclamation of state land in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered the deputy commissioner to retrieve federal and provincial governments’ land being occupied illegally by grabbers in the district.

“I have constituted a committee to identify federal and provincial governments’ land being occupied anywhere in the district,” Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan told reporters on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, through an official letter, has asked the deputy commissioner to provide details of the federal and provincial governments’ lands encroached upon in the district.

The deputy commissioner, who is also responsible for revenue collection, has constituted a committee of Revenue Department led by tehsildar Tanveer Shahzad and tasked it to collect and submit a comprehensive report as early as possible.

The Revenue Department team would also identify such lands owned in documents by Wapda, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, and other public sector departments but being occupied illegally by grabbers in all 118 patwar circles stretching over 59 union councils of the district.