South Korean monks visit Museum

PESHAWAR: A 45-member delegation of the monks from South Korea visited the Peshawar Museum on Saturday.

The delegation was briefed on historical items displayed there. The delegation led by Wan Hang also attended dinner at the Governor’s House. Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea in Pakistan Kwak Sung-kyu was also present on the occasion. Talking to the visiting delegation after the dinner, Governor Shah Farman said that all citizens in Pakistan were enjoying their rights without caste or religious difference.

He added that the KP government had protected all religions worship places in the province and all communities were enjoying their equal rights in the country. The South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan and the monks appreciated hospitality and measures taken to preserve and protect their religious places. The delegation also appreciated the government of Pakistan valuable steps to maintain religious harmony in the country. Earlier, they had a visit to the Buddhist ruins in Takhtbhai and performed their religious rituals there on Friday.