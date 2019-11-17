Zardari, Faryal to reach plea bargain in 3-4 months: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said Nawaz Sharif would leave for London in a day or two, while Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur would reach plea bargain with the authorities concerned in the next three, four months.

Talking to the media at Pakistan Railways headquarters, he said the ongoing developments were in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the next year would be good for him (Imran). He said good governance period of Premier Imran Khan had started while politics of Nawaz and Zardai had ended. “Imran Khan does not want to give them an NRO (deal),” he added.

Sh Rashid said dharna or protest of Maulana Fazlur Rehman started at a wrong time as weather was not favourable for him. Only JUI-F members participated in the protest of Maulana Fazlur Rehman who left the venue after getting fed up with the weather and other conditions, he added. He said the Maulana attempted to copy Imran Khan but failed and his politics had also come to an end. He would be able to win only four or five seats in the next elections, Sh Rashid claimed.

The minister said in connection with the move for Pakistan Railways image-building, renowned international bloggers and photojournalists had been invited who would go to Dargai and Attock Khurd by train.

He said biometric machines were being installed at Railways Mughalpura workshop, stores and other offices with the cooperation of private sector. He lauded Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat, who banned carrying or the use of cylinder in trains.

APP adds; Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said followers of Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want to provide any safe passage to looters, dacoits and thieves. He said people gave mandate to the prime minister for holding the looters accountable, and any safe passage to Nawaz Sharif by the government could be problematic for it.

However, he added, the current situation, in which courts were involved, was better for both parties: the PML-N and the government.

Sh Rashid said road blockages in the name of Plan-B by Fazlur Rehman was illegal and the government machinery could take action against it, adding majority of Pakhtuns were attached with the transport business and they themselves would punish Fazlur Rehman if their business was damaged.

He alleged that Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in badly damaged the cause of Kashmir as he engaged international and domestic media and Kashmir issue got ignored.

To a question, he said price-hike was an issue and the prime minister was fighting against inflation and unemployment.

"The MQM, PML-Q and other coalition partners are standing with the prime minster," he added.

To a question about the responsibility of train accidents, he said he was responsible but added that revenue had also been increased in his tenure.

He said railway stations of Narowal, Hassan Abdal and Nankana Sahib would be the best railway stations in future to facilitate Sikhs for religious tourism.