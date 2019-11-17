‘There will be no stray dog in Sindh after five to eight years’

KARACHI: Sindh’s local government secretary has claimed that there will be no stray dog in the province after five to eight years, saying that a grand operation to vaccinate homeless canines will be launched next week.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Roshan Ali Shaikh said the provincial government has formulated a plan to curb the growing population of stray dogs across the province. He said that as part of the grand operation, homeless canines will also be tagged.

Shaikh said that the PC-1 of the ‘Street Dog Population & Rabies Control Programme’ will be presented to the technical committee of the government on Monday (tomorrow).

He said that the conventional method of killing stray dogs is also under way across the province. However, he added, the government cannot kill all the homeless canines because that is a cruel way to control their population.

The LG secretary said that Sindh is the first province to launch a modern technique to deal with the issue of stray dogs, adding that the involvement of government officials in this project will be at the minimum level. He said that public awareness is one of the major components of the plan. “We need to understand our attitude towards animals. They react badly when annoyed.”

