close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

Painting exhibition with a difference

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

Islamabad :Acclaimed artist Farhat Gul has put on display her paintings. The exhibition titled 'A Retrospective' and sponsored by Sunset Homes, at Bahria Enclave.

What sets the event apart from such others is the collection of paintings rendered on a novel theme, Swan Lake, a play written by popular Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1874.

The romance and tragedy, which is the essence of the ballet, has been beautifully portrayed making the characters come to life as they dance with the Swan Lake theme being played in the background.

Farhat's fabulous paintings on horses, dervishes, Pakistani culture and landscapes speak about her accomplishments as an artist, who can capture the diversity of life, emotions, cultures and various forms of the fine arts with equal ease and sensitivity.

Farhat, who did a Bachelor's in Fine Arts (Honors) from Punjab University, Lahore, and remained associated with UNESCO as a programme specialist (culture), has initiated and implemented several significant projects of conservation at the Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens, and the Shahi Hammam.

She is now a freelance painter and covers multiple themes including landscapes, wild horses, floral compositions, and calligraphy. The artist is also an accomplished poetess and writes poetry in both English and Urdu. One of her compilations, ‘Etchings in Time’ was recently published in Ontario, Canada.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad