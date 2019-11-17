Painting exhibition with a difference

Islamabad :Acclaimed artist Farhat Gul has put on display her paintings. The exhibition titled 'A Retrospective' and sponsored by Sunset Homes, at Bahria Enclave.

What sets the event apart from such others is the collection of paintings rendered on a novel theme, Swan Lake, a play written by popular Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1874.

The romance and tragedy, which is the essence of the ballet, has been beautifully portrayed making the characters come to life as they dance with the Swan Lake theme being played in the background.

Farhat's fabulous paintings on horses, dervishes, Pakistani culture and landscapes speak about her accomplishments as an artist, who can capture the diversity of life, emotions, cultures and various forms of the fine arts with equal ease and sensitivity.

Farhat, who did a Bachelor's in Fine Arts (Honors) from Punjab University, Lahore, and remained associated with UNESCO as a programme specialist (culture), has initiated and implemented several significant projects of conservation at the Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens, and the Shahi Hammam.

She is now a freelance painter and covers multiple themes including landscapes, wild horses, floral compositions, and calligraphy. The artist is also an accomplished poetess and writes poetry in both English and Urdu. One of her compilations, ‘Etchings in Time’ was recently published in Ontario, Canada.