New hybrid maize seeds approved

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has approved 12 new hybrid maize varieties for cultivation across the country.

The approval was given at the 7th meeting of the Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) on maize, sorghum, millet and fodder crops, with PARC Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan in the chair.

Yield potential of the approved varieties is three percent to 24 percent higher than the existing commercial hybrids. Out of the total approved hybrid maize varieties, two hybrids were developed by Maize and Millets Research Institute, Yousafwala. Dr Azeem said inter-cropping with legume was the need of the day to improve the soil health for sustainable maize production.

A total of 17 hybrid varieties of crops including maize, Lucern (Afalfa) and Sorghum Sundargrass were presented in VEC for approval.