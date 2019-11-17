Pakistani firms to attend fair

KARACHI: As many as four Pakistani companies will attend the 15th Edition of Automechanika Shanghai 2019, being held from December 3 to 6, 2019, a statement said on Saturday.

This year, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is again organising a national pavilion, consisting of four companies, including Dawood Engineering, Infinity Engineering, Pakistan Accumulators and Rastgar Engineering, it added.

Around 150 buyers from Pakistan visit Automechanika Shanghai every year. Executive members of Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA) North and South and Garden Commercial Vehicle Parts Association also visit the said fair.

Automechanika Shanghai is Asia’s largest automotive parts and equipment trade fair, the springboard for both China and international suppliers to access world fastest growing market, and to source for quality automotive products, it said.

In 2018 edition, Automechanika Shanghai recorded 6,320 exhibitors from 43 countries and welcomed 160,000 trade visitors from 145 countries.

Countries, which have organised national pavilion included France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and US, it added.