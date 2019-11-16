Water for Hochat

Hochat is considered the poorest village in district Kech. The people of Hochat have several problems but water crisis is the most intense one. People face numerous problems while accessing water. If this remains the condition of Hochat then no one will stay there.

The provincial government needs to do something about this. They should dig a well for Hochat or supply water with pipes.

Shaista Rasheed

Turbat