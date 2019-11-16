close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 16, 2019

Water for Hochat

Newspost

 
November 16, 2019

Hochat is considered the poorest village in district Kech. The people of Hochat have several problems but water crisis is the most intense one. People face numerous problems while accessing water. If this remains the condition of Hochat then no one will stay there.

The provincial government needs to do something about this. They should dig a well for Hochat or supply water with pipes.

Shaista Rasheed

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost