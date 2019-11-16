Educated women

We say that education is a right for everyone so we should not forget that women also have this right. Our society has a large population of women and we cannot have such a large population illiterate. All girls and women have the basic right of education.

Inequality and discrimination starts from the basic level – when a boy goes to school and his sister stays back just because she is a girl. This sows a seed of discrimination in the minds of boys. Approximately, 50 percent of the population of Pakistan is women. If they are left uneducated then a large part of the nation will not be contributing towards its growth, which is a major problem. And this can only be solved if our education system teaches us about the rights of everyone. Women must be given their rights so they can contribute to the progress of the nation.

Saba Abdullah

Kech