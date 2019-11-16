CDA finalises recommendations for shifting private schools

Islamabad : After two months consultative process, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has prepared a draft proposal for relocation of schools.

In the draft report, mechanism and criteria regarding shifting of schools from residential premises has been proposed. Proposed recommendations would be submitted to government for approval. The proposal has been drafted on basis of input and consultation from the representatives from stakeholder departments including Federal Directorate of Education, Ministry of Education, Private Educational Institute Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Interior and CDA.

The committee has proposed that 55 sites which have been already allocated to private and government educational institutes, but they have still not utilised the allocated plots they will be directed for starting immediate construction of the schools, failing which, allocated plots would be cancelled.

Recommendations have also been made that private housing societies would be also directed to immediately start construction on schools plots which are designated for schools.