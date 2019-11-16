Scholarships for Afghan students

LAHORE:In order to promote Prime Minister’s Pak-Afghan scholarship programme, University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hassan Murad has announced supporting Afghan students through ILM Fund in UMT.

According to a press release, more than 50 percent of their fee will be paid by HEC while rest would be paid by ILM Fund till Rs2 million. Ibrahim Hassan Murad said scholarships for Afghan students would create a new professional relationship and communication between the institutions of the two countries. students from Afghanistan would get chance to take educational benefit from UMT through ILM Fund and added that such initiatives would strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said this initiative would bring educational revolution not just in Afghanistan but in subcontinent as well. Head of ILM Fund Salman Ahmad was also present on this occasion.