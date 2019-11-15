IT ministry launches ‘Baytee’ to empower women

Islamabad :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started work on the programme titled ‘Baytee’ which is aimed at empowering women through Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

In this regard, a meeting was held under Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT was briefed about the program ‘Baytee.’

The Federal Minister was apprised that under the program ‘Baytee,’ a mobile App will be created which will act as consolidated portal that will provide advocacy on women rights, disseminate information on laws and regulations, search women focused education schools, scholarships, training opportunities, job portal, health services, helpline etc.

He was told that through this ‘App’ women will be able to locate nearby hospital, woman police station, educational institution, hostel etc.