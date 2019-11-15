Commemorative stamp launched

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, received COMSATS’ silver jubilee postal stamp, says a press release.

The COMSATS issued the said stamp on completion of its operations of quarter century though international programmes and activities in numerous thematic areas in twenty-seven-member countries, says a press release.

Executive Director COMSATS, Dr S. M. Junaid Zaidi, presented the stamp to the Federal Minister, who is also the Chairperson of COMSATS Consultative Committee that comprises of Ministerial focal points in COMSATS member states. Talking to the Federal Minister in presence of other COMSATS’ officials, Dr. Zaidi acknowledged the consistent patronage of Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (COMSATS Focal Ministry) towards COMSATS’ operations since its inception in 1994. The Minister was also apprised of the preparations for the upcoming international meetings of COMSATS’ statutory meetings that include the Meeting of Consultative Committee to be chaired by the Minister himself.