Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Thrilling win for LPC Barry’s in Inter-Club Polo

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

LAHORE: LPC Barry’s defeated Rachna Polo Club Sialkot by 6-5 in the Silkbank Inter-Club Polo Championship 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club on Wednesday.

Nafeesur Rehman Barry and Dr Kamran Zaidi emerged as star of the day from the winning side as both hammered a hat-trick each while from the losing side, Mustafa Zeeshan and Daniyal Sheikh banged in a brace each and Lt Col Saleem Babboo scored one goal.

LPC Barry’s started the match with a field goal by Nafees Barry to take 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Mustafa Zeeshan slammed in an equaliser to make it 1-1. Barry’s once again took 2-1 lead when Dr Kamran fired in a field goal in the dying moments of the first chukker. The only goal of the second chukker was scored by Rachna Club’s Lt Col Saleem to square the things at 2-2.

The highly-charged third chukker saw Barry’s scoring three goals as against two by Rachna Club. From Barry’s, Nafees Barry banged in a brace while Dr Kamran hit one while from Rachna Club, Daniyal and Mustafa scored one goal apiece as by the end of the third chukker, Barry’s were enjoying 5-4 lead.

Rachna Club fought back well in the fourth chukker and converted a 30-yard penalty successfully to level the score at 5-5.

