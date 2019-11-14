Thrilling win for LPC Barry’s in Inter-Club Polo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: LPC Barry’s defeated Rachna Polo Club Sialkot by 6-5 in the Silkbank Inter-Club Polo Championship 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club on Wednesday.
Nafeesur Rehman Barry and Dr Kamran Zaidi emerged as star of the day from the winning side as both hammered a hat-trick each while from the losing side, Mustafa Zeeshan and Daniyal Sheikh banged in a brace each and Lt Col Saleem Babboo scored one goal.
LPC Barry’s started the match with a field goal by Nafees Barry to take 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Mustafa Zeeshan slammed in an equaliser to make it 1-1. Barry’s once again took 2-1 lead when Dr Kamran fired in a field goal in the dying moments of the first chukker. The only goal of the second chukker was scored by Rachna Club’s Lt Col Saleem to square the things at 2-2.
The highly-charged third chukker saw Barry’s scoring three goals as against two by Rachna Club. From Barry’s, Nafees Barry banged in a brace while Dr Kamran hit one while from Rachna Club, Daniyal and Mustafa scored one goal apiece as by the end of the third chukker, Barry’s were enjoying 5-4 lead.
Rachna Club fought back well in the fourth chukker and converted a 30-yard penalty successfully to level the score at 5-5.
LAHORE: LPC Barry’s defeated Rachna Polo Club Sialkot by 6-5 in the Silkbank Inter-Club Polo Championship 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club on Wednesday.
Nafeesur Rehman Barry and Dr Kamran Zaidi emerged as star of the day from the winning side as both hammered a hat-trick each while from the losing side, Mustafa Zeeshan and Daniyal Sheikh banged in a brace each and Lt Col Saleem Babboo scored one goal.
LPC Barry’s started the match with a field goal by Nafees Barry to take 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Mustafa Zeeshan slammed in an equaliser to make it 1-1. Barry’s once again took 2-1 lead when Dr Kamran fired in a field goal in the dying moments of the first chukker. The only goal of the second chukker was scored by Rachna Club’s Lt Col Saleem to square the things at 2-2.
The highly-charged third chukker saw Barry’s scoring three goals as against two by Rachna Club. From Barry’s, Nafees Barry banged in a brace while Dr Kamran hit one while from Rachna Club, Daniyal and Mustafa scored one goal apiece as by the end of the third chukker, Barry’s were enjoying 5-4 lead.
Rachna Club fought back well in the fourth chukker and converted a 30-yard penalty successfully to level the score at 5-5.