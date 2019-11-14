Alleged human trafficker held

KOHAT: The police arrested an accused allegedly involved in the human trafficking here on Wednesday, official sources said.

Amjad Iqbal, resident of Kohat City, had registered a case with the police that Waseem Abbas, a resident of Chamkani in Peshawar, looted youths on the pretext of arranging better job opportunities in India and Sri Lanka. The police headed by Station House Officer Fayyaz Khan raided the Millennium Guest House in Kohat City and arrested the accused and seized a laptop loaded with fake data, cash and passports. It was learnt that the accused invited the youths from Kohat, Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat to attend a workshop where they handed over a huge amount to him for visa processing and travelling charges.