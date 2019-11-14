Aerospace Science & Engineering conference starts at IST

Islamabad : The prestigious sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering (ICASE 2019) organised by Institute of Space Technology (IST), commenced at Islamabad.

The conference will continue from November 12-14, 2019 at IST. Chairman Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the National Space Agency of Pakistan Major General Amer Nadeem HI(M) inaugurated ICASE 2019 and graced the occasion as chief guest

Senior dignitaries from the academia, elite R&D organisations and industry were also present on the occasion. He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts being made by IST towards achieving academic excellence and promoting research focused on space technology in particular, and on associated technologies in general. He said that it is heartening that IST enjoys active and healthy liaison with the world’s leading space exploration institutions.

The success of this international conference and your educational activities on space research are evident of the fact that Pakistan’s position is going to become prominent on the educational map of the world. I wish to see further improvement in this situation but for this it is important that our youth and senior scientists set new examples in the field of research and development by setting aside traditional methods so that the next time we attend such a conference our greetings and words of praise pale in comparison to long list of your achievements.

IST Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Wilayat Hussain while highlighting the many achievements of the Institute in a very short-time, stressed the importance of space science & engineering education & research, as it will be a major contributory factor for advancement in all technologies. He said, space science is not just about satellites and rockets; it pledges to satisfy human curiosity by answering questions about the deep mysteries of the universe. It also helps in shaping modern lifestyle by producing helpful applications for all walks of life. Policy makers in Pakistan are aware of this aspect so capacity building and investment in space technology are being given significance at all levels.