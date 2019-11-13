Missing man found in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A resident of Chitral, Sultan Muhammad, who had gone missing a couple of days ago, was found on Tuesday.

Sultan Muhammad along with his relatives was travelling to Karachi and went missing as the bus took a stop at roadside hotel in the limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station on Friday last. His relatives and police searched him everywhere but could not find his whereabouts.

The Station House Office (SHO) Ghaznikhel Police Station, Haider Ali, said that after receiving information about the missing of Sultan Muhammad, resident of Koosh, Mastuj area in Chitral district, he personally checked the roadside hotels and restaurants on Indus Highway at the limits of his police station where the Karachi-Peshawar passenger buses took stop for lunch and dinner.

He said that the relatives of Sultan Muhammad arrived at the police station and registered a ‘daily diary report’ about his missing, adding, the police search was still on to trace him out.

A cop Muhammad Anees was said to have found Sultan Muhammad in Gandi Khankhel area and informed the police and shifted him to the police station.