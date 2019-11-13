Detailed plan B of Azadi March today: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while announcing start of plan B Tuesday night for ouster of the PTI government said Azadi March and sit-in in the federal capital would continue till achieving their objectives.

“Continuing our Azadi March which is our plan A, we will also move towards our plan B,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said while addressing participants of the march. The JUI-F top leader directed his party workers to come out of their houses for implementation of their next plan and wait for further directives of their leadership.

“I will give detailed plan of action in plan B of our protest movement today (Wednesday),” he said, adding now they would move from one place to the other. He also directed his party workers that their action should be within theframework of law and Constitution and they should also refrain from any kind of violence.

The JUI-F chief addressed his party workers at venue of the Azadi March at H-9 Sector after chairing a meeting of senior party leaders for giving final shape to plan B, according to which all highways and main roads would be blocked. The party sources said it was also decided that all entry points to twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would also be closed in order exert pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

Saying his Azadi March was closing to meet with final success, claiming that most of objectives of the protest movement had been achieved. “It will be difficult for the government to handle plan B once we start implementing the same,” he added.

He said his party’s narrative that 2018 general elections were rigged has been gaining popularity and support whereas the PTI government’s narrative had suffered defeat. “We have completed three phases of our protest movement and still we have to move forward,” he further added.